Blinken says US withdrawal from Afghanistan will concentrate the minds of 'free riders' in the region

Blinken emphasized that even as the US is withdrawing its forces, "we are not disengaging from Afghanistan, we're remaining deeply engaged in the diplomacy in support for the Afghan government and its people, development, economic assistance humanitarian assistance, support for the security forces."

Blinken spoke to CNN shortly after senators from both parties expressed their concerns during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing that the US withdrawal will lead to a Taliban resurgence, reverse gains made by Afghan women and civil society, and endanger American hostages in the country and Afghans who worked with US forces.

Biden announced earlier this month that the US would withdraw its remaining US forces in Afghanistan -- just above 2,500, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said -- bringing an end to nearly two decades of military involvement in the country by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which prompted the US involvement.

Lawmakers held the hearing with Khalilzad shortly after the State Department ordered the departure of government employees from the US Embassy in Kabul "whose functions can be performed elsewhere" as the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan gets underway.