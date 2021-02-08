Blinken says Capitol insurrection hurt US standing as defender of democracy

"We've had incredibly challenging moments and sometimes we've taken our own steps backwards. But what's made us different is our willingness our ability to confront these challenges with full transparency in front of the entire world," the top US diplomat said.

"Sometimes it's incredibly difficult, sometimes it's ugly, but I think we have a very strong story to tell about the resilience of democracy, the resilience of our institutions and the determination of this country to always try to form a more perfect union," he added.

Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden's commitment to alliances and reaffirming US leadership after President Donald Trump's "America First" policy often left the US isolated and at odds with allies.

"Part one is showing up, re-engage," Blinken said. "None of the big problems we face ... not a single on can be addressed by any single country acting alone," Blinken said, pointing to climate change, weapons of mass destruction. That means "a premium on diplomacy."

Russia and Iran