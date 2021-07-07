 Skip to main content
Blast rocks Dubai port causing a large fire
An explosion was heard and felt in Dubai as a large fire ripped through its Jebel Ali port which authorities said broke out in a ship's container anchored at the port. Authorities said there have been no deaths or injuries and that the fire is under control. CNN's Eleni Giokos has more.

An explosion inside a container on a ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port late Wednesday caused a large fire and was felt across the city, authorities said.

There were no reported deaths or injuries and the fire is under control, authorities said. "A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze," Dubai Media Office said in a tweet on their official account.

The Dubai Media Office posted a video of firefighters putting out the blaze at the port.

Several CNN personnel in Dubai said they heard and felt the explosion, which caused buildings to shake, as far away as 15 kilometers away from the port. Social media video showed a large ball of fire burst from the port area lighting up the night sky.

Jebel Ali is the ninth largest port in the world and the biggest in the region.

This is a developing story.

