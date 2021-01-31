Blake Lively says she felt 'insecure' about her body after the birth of her third child and struggled finding clothes that fit

Blake Lively wants you to know that being a celebrity does not necessarily make her immune to feeling insecure.

In posts to her Instagram story on Friday, the actress shared an image from her television appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2020, not long after the birth of her third child.

Though she is smiling in the photo, she said she remembers having a difficult time finding an outfit for the appearance because "no one had samples that fit me after giving birth."

"I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit," she wrote in the Instagram story, adding that "so many clothes from stores didn't fit either."