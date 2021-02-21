Black women's roles in the civil rights movement have been understated -- but that's changing

Excluded from the official program? Women such as Gloria Richardson, who in the early '60s was a leader in the demonstrations in Cambridge, Maryland, over equal access to education and public accommodations. At 98, Richardson is still a champion of civil rights: "Even today, until everyone is on the same plane, then the fight continues," she said in December.

"In light of the role of Negro women in the struggle for freedom and especially in light of the extra burden they have carried because of the castration of our Negro men in this culture," the activist and writer Anna Arnold Hedgeman wrote in a memo ahead of the event, "it is incredible that no woman should appear as a speaker at the historic March on Washington Meeting at the Lincoln Memorial."

Beverly Guy-Sheftall, a professor at Spelman College in Atlanta and the founding director of the school's Women's Research and Resource Center, was quick to identify why women were shut out of speaking at the event.