Black women helped push Democrats to the finish line in Georgia. Here's how they can do it again

The credit is long overdue

Georgia Democratic State Sen. Nikema Williams, who was elected to succeed the late US Rep. John Lewis in the 5th Congressional district, said the credit given to Black women for delivering elections to Democrats is long overdue.

"Black women didn't just start playing a critical role in Democrats winning elections," Williams said. "Black women have always been the backbone of the Democratic party but what we are seeing now is people digging into the data and recognizing us for what we have been doing."

Williams said she expects to see a continuation of efforts led by Black women ahead of the presidential election including voter registration events, speaking at sorority meetings and historically black colleges and universities, and talking to voters about what is at stake in the election. Black women, she said, must also reach out to voters who didn't vote in November to convince them that Biden's victory proves their vote counts, Williams said.

Viola Hardy, a Black woman from Marietta, said she is inspired by the work Black women have done to turn out voters in Georgia.

Hardy said she has been posting to social media, making phone calls and sending emails to urge her friends, family members and neighbors to vote in the upcoming runoff.