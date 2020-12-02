Black women don't get much startup funding. These founders are trying to change that

Rather than turn to debt or equity financing to fund their businesses, many rely on financial reserves like their savings as the main source of startup capital. According to the Fed survey, 31% of Black women business owners rely on personal funds to finance their businesses, whereas only 16% of nonminority women business owners say the same.

Much of those reserves, Finney says, come from "our own personal funds, maybe refinancing our mortgages, or taking loans from our 401(k), all things that impact our long-term wealth."

That was the case for Denise Woodard, a former Coca-Cola executive. She was spurred to create Partake Foods, an allergy-friendly snack company, nearly four years ago in response to her daughter's food allergies.

Woodard started off with a Kickstarter campaign before raising capital from family and friends. In spite of the growing traction her products were getting and local placement in Whole Foods and Wegmans, Woodard was forced to empty her 401(k) and sell her engagement ring to keep the company going.

"It was definitely difficult," she said. "It was coming in dribs and drabs of like $5,000 and $10,000 checks and not fast enough."

But a breakthrough finally did come.