Black women athletes are still being scrutinized ahead of the Olympics despite their successes

She has taken her case to the European Court of Human Rights, but that process is unlikely to be completed for months.

For Martin, the sociologist, those type of policies show that some people's ideas about womanhood continue excluding groups of people and the need for more Black individuals in sports leadership.

"We tend to center whiteness. We don't necessarily think about how the rules that we might implement impact other groups because we're thinking about whiteness and White people being the norm," Martin said.

They are criticized for their activism

US hammer thrower Gwen Berry faced a slew of criticism from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and others after she turned away from the flag while on the podium at the Olympic trials last month.