Black US Capitol Police officer recounts January 6: 'They showed that they hated us and they hated our skin color'

The attack, which killed five people and injured more than 100 police officers, has left Black police officers who defended the Capitol that day reckoning with their experience, Dunn said. While White police officers were also attacked verbally and physically by the insurrectionists, Dunn noted that he and his fellow Black officers had to endure racist barbs -- which left some in tears.

"Once I had time to sit down and put it all together, it was just so overwhelming: that here we are giving so much and putting our lives on the line to protect democracy and keep it and we're being called racial slurs, traitors, and any just weapon that these people could use because they were upset about something," he said.

"And you know why I guess this is a little harder for me now, because at the time I did my first interview, I didn't know the pain that a lot of my other colleagues had suffered. They shared them with me."

Dunn on Wednesday pushed back against assertions that he was playing "the race card" or had a political agenda by discussing the racist elements of the attack.