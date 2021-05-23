Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head in London

Leo Muhammad, told CNN that Johnson is a "warrior, a young sister who has been thrust to the forefront of the struggle for justice in the UK."

Muhammad, a friend of Johnson, said that although the facts of the shooting were still being established, "whether it was targeted or [whether] she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, the fact is, nobody is spraying bullets into white communities, but it's a regular occurrence within the black community. We should be very concerned about that kind of activity."

Campaigner Caul Grant told CNN that he was "absolutely devastated" to hear about what happened to Johnson, saying that although he has only known Johnson for about a year, she has had a "huge impact" on his life as a young person in the community.

"No justice, no peace," the crowd chanted.

Earlier Monday, Black Lives Matter UK hailed Johnson as a "young mother and fearless political campaigner who was at the forefront of many BLM protests last summer," in a message on Twitter.

Several British lawmakers also paid tribute to the dedicated activist in the wake of the shooting.