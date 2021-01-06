Black Georgia voters' high turnout helped solidify a historic win, organizers say

King III said if Warnock and Ossoff won, Democrats could pass these three bills that would benefit Black Americans.

A refusal to be alienated from politics

King credited grassroots organizing for engaging Black voters in the Georgia saying "you meet people where they are." The strategies used to turn Georgia blue should be replicated in other reliably red states throughout the Deep South, he said.

"2020, it showed that if you are diligent and determined that there can be a victory," King said. "That mobilized and created enthusiasm (with Black voters) all across the community."

The hip-hop community also played a role in getting Black voters to the polls.

Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy, one of several hip-hop artists who turned their focus to boost turnout, said the Senate runoff is the first time in years that Black voices have a chance to really count.