Bitcoin plunges more than 20% in three days. It's now in a bear market

Bitcoin first surpassed the $20,000 level in mid-December and soared above $30,000 earlier this month -- a huge rebound from a low of just above $4,000 as the Covid-19 outbreak sent global financial assets plummeting last spring.

Even with the drops over the weekend and Monday, bitcoin is still up more than 10% already in 2021 -- and it has soared about 300% in the past 12 months.

Aslam said in a report that bitcoin might fall to the $28,000 to $30,000 level before bottoming out.

"This is not the time to panic but to look at this opportunity from a more optimistic lens," Aslam said, "as the bull run is not over yet, and it is still likely to make its journey to the upside."

Many bitcoin bulls remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies, citing the fact that digital payment giants Square and PayPal let users buy and sell it, and many top institutional investors including Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller and Anthony Scaramucci are investing in it.

A top executive at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, recently said bitcoin could supplant gold as the main asset that investors can use to hedge against inflation and a weaker dollar.