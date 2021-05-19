Bitcoin plunges below $40,000 as China widens its crypto crackdown

While the 2013 notice only mentioned bitcoin by name, some observers have taken it to apply to all cryptos, given Beijing's distaste for the currencies. The state-owned China Times on Wednesday described the latest announcement as a "risk warning in nature." While not a national law or regulation, it represents an "industry standard to some extent," the outlet wrote, citing Zhu Youping, an official from the State Information Center, a policymaking think tank.

Still, it shows that China isn't changing tack on crypto anytime soon — and that seemed to be enough to worry traders.

"The Chinese position on cryptocurrencies is clear from the beginning: trading and usage of cryptocurrencies are simply forbidden," wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in a Wednesday research note. "Therefore, the news is nothing 'new', but given that crypto traders are too sensitive to negative news nowadays, it adds to the downside pressure on cryptocurrencies."

Before the latest announcement from China, Tesla's Musk had already sent crypto markets on a wild ride.