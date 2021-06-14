Bitcoin jumps as Elon Musk suggests way that Tesla could start accepting it again

The price of bitcoin surged after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company would start accepting the cryptocurrency again once at least half of it can be mined using clean energy. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Elon Musk is sending bitcoin's price on another volatile ride.

The price of bitcoin is surging after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the electric car company would start accepting the cryptocurrency again once at least half of it can be mined using clean energy.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," Musk tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Musk did not say anything about how he expected clean energy usage to be monitored, nor did his company immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.

The cryptocurrency's price jumped to more than $39,400 by early Monday morning — about a 12.5% jump from the day before, according to Coinbase.