Birx: I always considered quitting Trump's White House Covid task force

In an interview, Dr. Deborah Birx says she "always" considered quitting then-President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force and was troubled by colleagues' perceptions that she had become political.

"I mean, why would you want to put yourself through that, um, every day?" Birx told CBS' Margaret Brennan in a clip from an interview that will be released in full on Sunday.

"Colleagues of mine that I had known for decades -- decades -- in that one experience, because I was in the White House, decided that I had become this political person, even though they had known me forever," she said. "I had to ask myself every morning: Is there something that I think I can do that would be helpful in responding to this pandemic? And it's something I asked myself every night."

When asked whether she had ever considered quitting, she replied, "Always."