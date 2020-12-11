Bipartisan group struggles to finalize Covid-19 deal as leaders look to spending bill as last chance for relief

And in the group of senators, there are talks about ditching those two sticking points and signing off on the rest of the provisions, an idea favored by Republicans but one that Democrats have balked at.

"Nothing is coming out," said Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as he steamed out of the Senate on Friday.

Republicans, however, see it differently, with one key GOP negotiator suggesting that they should get take the $748 billion they have already agreed to in the talks.

"The good news is we've agreed on a whole host of things," said Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican of Utah, noting 10 issues the group has signed off on. "So we have about $748 billion of the package agreed to, which is really extraordinary. And we continue to work on state and local and liability, those two are linked."

Whether they punt on the two issues, Romney said: "Time will tell."

A key Democratic negotiator, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, sounded pessimistic Friday a deal could be reached on the liability issue.