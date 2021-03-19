BioNTech 'turning every stone' to scale up vaccine production, co-founder tells CNN

The company uses its "fast and adaptable" mRNA platform to exchange the genetic sequence of the old variant against that of the new one, according to Türeci. Blueprint clinical trials, whereby the company pre-discusses with regulators the switch in sequence, are also being deployed.

Although emerging variants are something BioNTech has to take "seriously," Türeci told CNN that there is "no reason for fear currently."

Türeci also spoke of how a "gender balanced team is one of the key success factors" in BioNTech's work, boosting in particular the problem solving capabilities of the company.

"As scientists we are used -- particularly because we have always worked in technology innovation -- we are used to solve problems and unknowns in real time. And that was a strength which helped us along this way."

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has drawn praise from across the globe for its high effectiveness, with a peer-reviewed study in Israel showing an effectiveness rate of 94% in preventing asymptomatic Covid-19.