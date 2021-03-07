Billionaire MacKenzie Scott remarries, tying the knot with a Seattle schoolteacher

Scott has given away billions of dollars as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune. In December, for instance, she donated $4.2 billion to 384 organizations.

In a statement on the Giving Pledge's website, Scott said her philanthropic plans have not changed.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she said.

Jewett indicated he plans to follow her lead. He said he intends to give away the majority of his wealth.

"I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me," he said in the Giving Pledge post. "This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give."