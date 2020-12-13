Bill Gates says presidential transition is 'complicating' US efforts to distribute vaccine

The Gates Foundation on Thursday said it plans to commit an additional $250 million to support the "research, development and equitable delivery" of tools to fight Covid-19, including tests, treatments and vaccines. The announcement brings the group's total commitments to the global Covid-19 response to $1.75 billion.

Gates lauded Biden for "doing his best to retain" Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who Gates said would be "willing to admit when things aren't going well" and "deliver tough messages."

"I do think the US will not be one of the worst performers, as the (Biden) team comes into office," he added.

The United States is the nation with the most cases and deaths from Covid-19. As of Sunday morning, the US had reported more than 16 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 300,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.