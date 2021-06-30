Bill Cosby to be released after Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates conviction and judgment

CNN senior legal analyst Elliot Williams says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is a "dark day in the history of American law."

Bill Cosby is to be released from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court vacated his conviction and judgment of sentence, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Supreme Court, said Wednesday.

The majority opinion stated that "Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated and he is discharged," Stacey Witalec told CNN, reading from the opinion.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyer told CNN, "We believe that he will be released from prison this afternoon."

Attorney Brian Perry said that he was on his way to the prison.

Maria Bivens, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in a statement to CNN said, "The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is in receipt of today's court decision. Work is underway to complete the necessary paperwork, and Mr. Cosby will be released as soon as practical."