Bill Cosby released from prison after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns conviction

Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for all the women who accused him of sexual assault.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court who saw the light and saw the truth," Cosby's family said in a statement released by their press representative, Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt he was at the prison to pick Cosby up and take him his Pennsylvania home.

"Mr. Cosby was originally given a deal by Bruce Castor in which he was granted immunity. He gave up his fifth amendment rights in hopes that he would get back to work, back to life. And he always showed up for any legal matters and questions on his own accord. Charges should never have been brought against Mr. Cosby," the statement said.

"I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent."

Cosby "has been released" from prison, Pennsylvania Department Of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens said Wednesday afternoon.