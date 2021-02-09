Bill Cassidy joins five other Republican senators who broke ranks to vote that Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump's impeachment. Cassidy previously voted in favor of GOP Sen. Rand Paul's recent motion that impeachment after Trump left office is unconstitutional.

Six Republicans joined all of their Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to vote that the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is constitutional, with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy emerging as the sole Republican to switch his vote after an initial vote on constitutionality last week.

The 56-44 final vote marked the closing chapter of Tuesday's proceedings, with the Senate adjourned until noon on Wednesday. All but six Republican senators voted that the trial was unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. It was the second time such a vote was taken after Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, forced a vote on the same question last month.

Here's which Republican senators voted that the impeachment trial was consistent with the Constitution:

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania