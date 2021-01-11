Bill Belichick declines Presidential Medal of Freedom offer from Trump

In 2016, he wrote a letter of support to Trump. He told reporters after Trump gushed about the letter: "Our friendship goes back many years. Anybody who spends more than five minutes with me knows I'm not a political person. My comments are not politically motivated. I have a friendship with Donald."

Still, Belichick had faced repeated calls to decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom given the President's response to the US Capitol breach.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told CNN earlier Monday that Belichick should "refuse it."

"This President has made a mockery of the Presidential Medal of Freedom," he said. "Look at who he is giving it to in the last weeks -- people like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan -- I mean, please. Bill Belichick should do the right thing and say: 'No thanks.'"