Bill Barr's despicable conduct is now on full display

Barr's response to Harris was telling. If nobody at the White House had asked (or "suggested") that he open an investigation, that's an easy "no" response. If somebody had asked, and there was nothing improper about it, then a simple "yes" would suffice. But Barr played dumb and engaged in semantic games. He seemed to know the answer was "yes" -- and that his conduct was too ugly to openly admit.

Indeed, we are now learning just how deep Barr's corruption ran. He reportedly reauthorized an investigation into purported leaks by Congress even after the investigative trail had gone cold (and it's not clear there was any basis for an investigation in the first place).

Prosecutors hold enormous power, including nearly unfettered discretion to obtain information through subpoenas. But ethical prosecutors use that power only where they have a good faith basis -- "predication," as prosecutors sometimes say -- to believe that the subpoena is necessary to uncover evidence of a specific crime. Yet Barr reportedly demanded that prosecutors redouble their efforts, absence of evidence be damned.