Bill and Melinda Gates' other partnership is too big to fail

On Monday, billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are divorcing after 27 years. "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the Gateses said in a statement. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together as the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Divorce is a sad and stressful time for most people who go through it. The Gateses are hyper-wealthy, but that doesn't make them less human -- I hope they are able to walk the difficult path forward as amicably and gently as possible. And I hope that one of the greatest outcomes of their partnership -- their foundation -- not only endures, but continues to move forward with Melinda's influence.