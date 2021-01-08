Biden's work just got harder: America lost a staggering 140,000 jobs in December

America's job market recovery ground to a halt in December, shedding 140,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

America's job market recovery ground to a halt in December, making President-elect Joe Biden's task to repair the economy that much harder.

The US economy shed a staggering 140,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday — a far worse outcome than economists predicted.

The unemployment rate remained flat at 6.7%, marking the first time the rate hasn't improved in seven months.

The increase in Covid-19 infections, as well as the virus-containment measures states have had to take, are at the root of the worsening labor market conditions, the BLS said.

The leisure and hospitality industry — which was hit hardest by the pandemic because of the face-to-face nature of the business — lost nearly half a million jobs in December, most of them in restaurants and bars.

Overall, the US economy is still down 9.8 million jobs since February.