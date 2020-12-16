Biden's search for an attorney general complicated by 'competing questions'

"One of the things the attorney general has to deal with is politics," Cole said. "You are going to have to deal with politics one way or another. It is not that you are going to be guided by politics, but you need to understand them."

A focus on someone who is impartial is partly borne out of Democratic reaction to Trump, who regularly leaned on the Justice Department both publicly and privately to advance some of his political goals.

"I'm not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do," Biden said of his attorney general pick in an interview with CNN. "I'm not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B or C' -- I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role. It's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department."

And at an event over the summer, Biden said the attorney general is "not the president's private lawyer."

"I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law," he said.