Biden's push for bipartisanship faces early test

"You can't do both. ... His legacy will be judged on what he gets done. If (Republicans) are going to stop him from getting anything done, his legacy will not be a good one," Reid said, before he put a finer point on it: "Joe Biden will be recognized for what he's accomplished. And won't be recognized for 'I got along with everybody. We didn't get everything done, but I was sure nice to everybody.' "

During her first briefing on Wednesday night, Psaki said Biden "will be quite involved" in the negotiating process and pointed to his 36 years in the Senate as evidence that his engagement could yield results. But she also suggested that Biden would not hesitate to cut bait when the time came.

"His clear preference is to move forward with a bipartisan bill. There's no question about it," Psaki said. "But we are also not going to take any tools off the table for how the House and Senate can get this urgent package done."

One of Biden's top advisers, National Economic Council director Brian Deese, confirmed on Friday afternoon that he will speak to a bipartisan group of senators Sunday.