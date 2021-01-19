Biden's pick to lead State Department to emphasize new direction at confirmation hearing

And where Pompeo stressed "swagger," Blinken will tell lawmakers that "humility and confidence should be the flip sides of America's leadership coin."

"Humility because we have a great deal of work to do at home to enhance our standing abroad," Blinken is expected to say. "But we'll also act with confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good."

Blinken will highlight transnational challenges that will require international partnerships, from defeating the Covid-19 pandemic to dealing with China; standing up for human rights; reaffirming the value and strength of democratic governance; countering threats from Iran, Russia and North Korea; and taking on "the existential threat posed by climate change."

The 58-year-old will strike a personal note in his remarks at the top of the hearing, introducing himself to the public and the committee, where he once worked for six years and senators know him well. The father of two will describe his pride in his family's history of service, saying he sees it as "payment on the debt our family owes to the nation that gave us refuge and extraordinary opportunities across generations."