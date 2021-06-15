Biden's meeting with Putin carries historic echoes

"He is looking for some kind of predictable, stable relationship. The question is whether you can get that with Putin," said Sen. Robert Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who's chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Putin sees that in his actions, not only does he achieve what he wants and creates instability in the world. There has to be a clear message that there is going to be a consequence for that."

But even Biden's limited goals set a high bar. Putin's strongman Kremlin rule for more than 20 years needs to denigrate democracies like the US to render his own rule more attractive to Russians.

A change of tack toward the US would require him to crack down on cyberattacks and to halt propaganda and misinformation campaigns intended to damage US democracy. It would mean a former KGB officer -- who saw the demise of the Soviet Union as a tragedy -- giving up strategic pressure by Moscow in its former sphere of influence, including Ukraine.

Whether through coercion or diplomatic carrots, Biden knows the US may simply lack the leverage to change Putin's zero-sum game.

"Autocrats have enormous power, and they don't have to answer to a public, and the fact is that it may very well be if I respond in kind, as I will, then it doesn't dissuade him -- he wants to keep going," the President said at the weekend.