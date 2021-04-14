Biden's magical thinking on Afghanistan

The US then had to send thousands of troops back into Iraq to destroy the ISIS regime, a process that took three-and-a-half years.

History often rhymes

There has to be some magical thinking going on for the Biden White House to expect that there will be a different outcome in Afghanistan. Yes, al Qaeda is a mere shadow of what it was on 9/11. That's because for the past two decades, the US and its allies have prevented Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for al Qaeda and allied groups. It's a policy that has worked.

Now, that sound policy is being abandoned. Once the US leaves Afghanistan, America's NATO allies, who have 7,000 soldiers on the ground, will leave as well, since they rely on an American security umbrella. President Biden confirmed this in his speech to the nation Wednesday afternoon.

The pullout of US and NATO troops will likely enable the Taliban to take over much of the country: