Biden's intelligence chief pick promises to 'speak truth to power' in shift from Trump era

"Her eclectic and even bohemian background really reflects her great intellectual curiosity about so many things -- whether it is physics or the law or managing a book store or piloting a plane," Brennan told CNN.

"Avril just wants to experience all aspects of life, and I think that background really gives her, I think, gives her a tremendous perspective as far as the role that the director of national intelligence needs to play in this very complex, complicated world of ours," he added.

Haines has worked with Biden for more than a decade in a variety of national security roles but now looks to take over an intelligence community that has been repeatedly disparaged and sidelined by Trump throughout his four years in office.

"To our intelligence professionals: The work you do, oftentimes under the most austere conditions imaginable, is just indispensable," she said on Tuesday.

After Haines was first announced as Biden's pick for the DNI job on Monday, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee immediately leaned on his Republican colleagues to confirm her quickly.