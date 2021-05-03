Biden's infrastructure plan tests his definition of bipartisanship

Gene Sutton, an independent voter, said he'd like Biden to slow down.

"We can't do everything at once. Maybe pick and choose some programs that both parties can agree on and go with that and not try to do too much at one time," Sutton said.

However, there were signs Biden's approach may have broader appeal.

Lewis Jones, who says he typically votes for Republicans, said "the little guy is going to be given a leg up" if money in the plan is used appropriately.

The White House has said they're open to negotiations on the size of the proposals and how to pay for them. Biden will meet with members of both parties in the coming weeks to discuss the plans.

It is unclear whether lawmakers will consider Biden's two plans together or separately. It is also unclear whether Democrats will try to pass the legislation the same way they did with Biden's Covid-19 relief bill, which had no Republican support.