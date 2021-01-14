Biden's inauguration is taking shape. Here's what to know.

Does the president have to put his hand on a Bible?

Is Biden required to give an inaugural address?

There's not technically any need for an inaugural address, although every elected president has given one. Some are short (George Washington's second was 135 words) and some are long (William Henry Harrison's was more than 8,000 words and the lore is he caught cold while giving it and died of pneumonia a month later). It's a valuable custom for a new president to use the address to lay out his (or, in the future, her) agenda and move on from what may have been a bruising campaign.

What were some of the best inaugural addresses?