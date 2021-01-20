Biden's inaugural speech got it exactly right

One could hardly not see an invisible finger pointing at Trump.

Yet Biden wisely didn't waste his breath on Trump. He noted that the "battle is perennial," and the racial divisions that plague us go back centuries in this country.

Biden lifted our eyes beyond the last four years, saying that politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire" that scours the earth. "We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured."

To be sure, Biden is the Great Sympathizer, and he leaned into that role here: "I understand that many of my fellow Americans view the future with fear and trepidation." Jobs and healthcare lie at the center of that anxiety, and he made it clear that he understands this.

And with Biden, the aura of caring, of deep sincerity, is palpable: We know what he's been through with horrendous family tragedies, and this sadness illumines the man now. And he doesn't shrink from the challenge ahead of us: "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus."