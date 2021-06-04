Biden's high-wire act on infrastructure is at a critical moment

All those factors together mean the White House is now facing a tense high-wire act as it weighs its next steps.

Bottom line

There is nothing simple or straightforward about this moment, despite what various interested parties may claim. Biden is weighing factors across the Democratic caucuses, Republican negotiators and his own team. His overarching priority hasn't shifted: he wants to enact a sweeping economic agenda that would transform the scale of the federal government's role in the US economy. But with the narrowest of congressional majorities, nothing can move forward until Democrats are aligned on next steps. And right now, they simply aren't in the same place

Exhibit A

Manchin to CNN's Manu Raju: "I know everyone's in a hurry right now. If anyone understands the process, it's President Joe Biden. ... We've got to bring our country together. We can't continue to split and go further apart. We just can't do that; we've got to work together. That takes a lot of time and energy and patience."

What to watch