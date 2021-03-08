Biden's German Shepherd has aggressive incident and is sent back to Delaware

The two dogs like to remain together, says one person familiar with the pets, something Biden noted last month. Biden said he adopted Major in part as a companion for Champ, to keep the older dog busy and active.

"We got Major, he's a rescue dog. We asked the vet, 'What can we do to keep Champ going?' and he said, 'Get him a young dog.' They're buddies," Biden told the media on Valentine's Day while walking the two German Shepherds unleashed on the North Lawn.

Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, less than a week after Biden's inauguration.

"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson last month during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

Biden also said the only place the dogs are not allowed is on the furniture, though she admitted to catching Major on the couch. "They run all over," said Biden.

Playtime with Major was the culprit of Joe Biden's November foot injury, which resulted in hairline fractures and the wearing of a corrective boot.