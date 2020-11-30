Biden's genius move

Those who questioned her choices, found someone open to discussing different points of view. But in the end, she tends to be the smartest, most prepared one in the room. In 2013, a Wall Street Journal analysis crowned her the Fed's top forecaster.

In the current crisis, the Fed has done just about all it can with interest rates. It's now time for fiscal actions, meaning government spending to boost the economy. That's where the debate will rage over the size of the national debt. But the Fed and the Treasury must work together; these days, under the Trump administration, they are at each other's throats. Yellen, with her time in both seats, will be perfectly positioned to harmonize that relationship.

When it comes to boosting debt during the pandemic, Yellen has already made clear that she stands firmly on the side of stimulus spending to pull the economy out of this quicksand. "While the pandemic is still seriously affecting the economy we need to continue extraordinary fiscal support, but even beyond that I think it will be necessary," Yellen told Bloomberg in October.