Biden's frantic weekend saves infrastructure deal but leaves him on thinner political ice

Biden has work to do with Democrats as well

In this case, trust is not just at a premium between Biden and Republicans. One consequence of this flap may be that there has to be greater separation between the Democratic spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure package than party leaders on the Hill would like.

That will require progressive Democrats -- who warned they will not vote for infrastructure without trillions in new spending -- to develop their own faith in a more moderate President's capacity to enact a bill they see as a vital payoff for their trifecta of power in the House, the Senate and the White House.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most visible progressives in the House, offered Biden some cover on Sunday -- though some might read a hint of political pressure into her remarks.

"I think it's very important for the President to know that ... the Democratic caucus is here to ensure that he doesn't fail, and we're here to make sure that he is successful in making sure that we do have a larger infrastructure plan," Ocasio-Cortez said on "Meet the Press." She also offered a little wiggle room on the dollar size of the package that Biden hopes to use to secure spending for items like home health care for sick and elderly Americans.