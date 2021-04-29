Biden's first address to Congress wasn't immune to TV ratings erosion

The television ratings for President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress ﻿were far weaker than the equivalent events by past presidents. But the decline probably has more to do with the state of television than the state of the presidency.

Nielsen estimated that 26.9 million people watched the speech across 16 cable and broadcast networks on Wednesday night.

Former President Donald Trump's equivalent address to Congress in 2017 averaged 48 million viewers.

And his State of the Union address last year, shortly before the pandemic, averaged 37 million viewers.

The pandemic accelerated what has already been evident for years: Gradual erosion in live TV audiences in the United States.

Simply put, as more people spend more time watching on-demand programming, the public is less inclined to watch live events. Sagging ratings for award shows like the Emmys and the Oscars have underscored this trend.

Additionally, Nielsen's live-TV estimates don't account for all the ways an event like a presidential address is delivered all across the internet, not to mention radio and other formats.