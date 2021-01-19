Biden's daughter Ashley on not having traditional hand-off at White House on Inauguration Day: 'I think we're all OK with it'

Ashley Biden is the only child of Joe and Jill Biden. The President-elect had two sons, Beau and Hunter, and a daughter, Naomi, with his first wife, Neilia. Neilia and Naomi, who was an infant at the time, were both killed in a car crash in 1972.

Ashley spoke of the close bond she had with Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and said when her father takes the oath of office on Wednesday, she knows Beau "will be there with us."

"He was 46 when he passed. Dad will be the 46th president," she said.

She recalled a heartfelt moment she and her father shared when she said they felt Beau's presence with them in South Carolina. A small community church they had stepped into was playing the hymn "On Eagle's Wings" which she said reminds her father of Beau.

"Dad and I looked at each other, started bawling, hugged, and were like, this is Beau," she said.

Ashley Biden said family is the most important thing to her father, and said, "We have a rule, still today, that no matter where Dad is, no matter what meeting he's in, if one of the kids' call, you have to get him out."