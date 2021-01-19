Biden's Covid team is nervous about what the Trump team hasn't told them

States are clamoring for the federal government to release larger batches of vaccine. But it's still not clear if there will be enough vaccine available to drastically speed up the pace at which they can be distributed and administered.

While there is optimism that additional vaccines will be soon approved for use in the United States, including the potential of a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are questions about whether it can be produced fast enough to significantly address any potential supply problems.

Foster, the Illinois congressman, said getting information from the Trump administration on delivery schedules and production progress for vaccines "has been like pulling teeth."

"And I understand the frustration of the Biden (team), if they were seeing the same sort of resistance we saw, on not what was contracted and promised but what the actual milestones in the vaccine production are along the way," he added.

Outgoing health officials in the Trump administration, meanwhile, insist they have been cooperative with the Biden team and have had hundreds of meetings with Biden's transition team.

Still, the Biden team likely won't get a full scope of the vaccine production landscape until he takes office Wednesday.