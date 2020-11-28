Biden's cabinet picks send a clear message

As a result, Trump made the 2020 election a contest that weighed competence and background. Biden comes to the office with decades of experience. He is someone who proudly identifies with the institutions of government and who champions -- sometimes to the frustration of progressives -- the potential for improving the status quo. He values the importance of negotiation and believes in working through, rather than around, the processes of government.

Over the past week, Biden's cabinet nominations have reiterated that message. By turning to experienced government officials, Biden is trying to reassure the American people -- along with our allies -- that the country is in safe hands during this moment of crisis. While plenty of critics have been quick to express their concerns about various cabinet picks, one thing is clear -- it is a team of advisers with immense experience. While the current President has lambasted expertise, Biden will define his administration by this value.

To be sure, even the best and the brightest can often lead the nation in the wrong direction. This is part of why the country so often took a chance on political outsiders after Johnson and Nixon.

But it's likely we are entering a moment of self-correction. Just as he has exposed so many other problems in our political system, President Trump -- through his many failings on the job -- has revealed the importance of experience and expertise when it comes to the highest office in the land.