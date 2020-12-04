Biden's Cabinet conundrum deepens amid criticism over diversity

Even Biden's historic selection of Harris, who will be the first Black and first female vice president, has added a wrinkle to the process. California Gov. Gavin Newsom must name her replacement and some of the top figures under consideration, California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Rep. Karen Bass, are also in contention for Biden Cabinet posts.

CNN reported Friday that Becerra is now emerging as a "contender of interest" to serve as Biden's HHS secretary, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Friday that the transition team soon plans to announce key members of the President-elect's health team.

"You will be hearing more about the President-elect and the vice president-elect's team early next week and about their health team early next week -- and I would also just reiterate that there will be more to come after that," Psaki said.

After a heated election, key groups want to see their voices reflected