Biden's big edge over Trump

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people can gather unmasked and indoors, which means that after a year of isolation, people can hug their parents, meet their grandbabies, go on first dates and celebrate birthdays with close friends.

No, Covid is not over, and the disease continues to ravage the globe. But for those of us lucky enough to live in the United States, Biden's stable leadership and prioritization of both vaccinations and financial support has left Americans in much better shape than we were a year ago, when many of us were looking longingly at Europe's generous social safety net and commonsense approach. How different things look now with Trump out of office.

What's gratifying isn't just that Biden is doing the right thing, with his American rescue plan and proposed rescue plans for jobs and families, all of which will in turn save lives and keep small businesses afloat. The real relief is in what these poll numbers tell us about the future.

They suggest that many Americans aren't as far gone as the most cynical among us might imagine, and that it's still possible for a president to handle a crisis well and see his efforts recognized, even from those on the other side of the political fence who are being fed a steady stream of outrage and misinformation.