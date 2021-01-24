Biden's authority is on the line already in first full week of presidency

The task gets tougher by the day, partly due to the unprecedented challenge of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which will begin in two weeks. The Republican Party is tearing itself apart in the post-Trump era, narrowing political space for GOP lawmakers who might think about helping a new Democratic President in a time of crisis. And on the Sunday talk shows, there appeared to be much less appetite for compromise among rival lawmakers than in the Oval Office.

It's a tough reality that Biden, who follows a President who often ignored the coronavirus crisis, is already parrying questions about whether his vow to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days is sufficiently ambitious.

But it's a measure of the desperation in the country, with normal life an increasingly distant memory, amid worrying new warnings about more infectious and possibly more deadly viral strains.

'The plane is in a nosedive'

Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, on Sunday addressed tension between the President's push for urgent action to fight Covid-19 and the fact it will take months for improvements to show.