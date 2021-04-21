Biden's associate attorney general nominee Vanita Gupta confirmed after GOP senator breaks ranks

"I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated throughout her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice," Murkowski said.

Republicans were nearly entirely unified in their opposition to Gupta, who led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division under the Obama administration. They have argued Gupta was a "radical" nominee, and have accused her of changing her positions on issues like drug legalization and police funding. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday charged that Gupta has "a record of astoundingly radical positions."

"She's levied attacks on members of this body, and during the confirmation process, she employed the loosest possible interpretation of her oath to deliver honest testimony," McConnell said.

But Democrats have accused Republicans and outside conservative groups of running a smear campaign to try to block Gupta's nomination, pointing to her lengthy record of endorsements from law enforcement groups to be the No. 3 official at the Justice Department.