Bidens announce their 'beloved' German Shepherd Champ has died

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," the first lady's press secretary Michael LaRosa had told CNN at the time.

The dogs spent some brief time in Delaware this year following a biting incident involving Major, but returned to Washington in late March.

Jill Biden noted during a February appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show that getting Champ and Major acclimated to living at the White House was something she was focused on.

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them," the first lady added. "So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

Biden told Clarkson that the dogs' companionship was constant.

"They like to be wherever we are. Even if my door's closed, they're sitting right outside the door like, 'Let me in! Let me in!'" she said.