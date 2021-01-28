Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment

Just over half of consumers who looked for coverage during the open enrollment period for 2020 coverage encountered difficulties, and nearly 5 million folks sought in-person help but couldn't get it, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis released Monday.

The White House official said the special enrollment period would be accompanied by "robust outreach" but declined to say how much money would be spent or to provide an enrollment projection. Efforts are expected to include paid advertising, direct outreach to consumers and partnerships with community organizations.

"The outreach budget for healthcare.gov was slashed dramatically during the prior administration," the official said. "So folks who were uninsured weren't really given the opportunity to learn about the ability to get coverage. That's what we're aiming to rectify during this special enrollment period."

Many health care moves expected

Thursday's measures will likely be the first of many efforts to bolster the Affordable Care Act and roll back Trump administration health care actions.