Biden: 'We have a deal' on infrastructure with bipartisan group of senators

Biden said Republicans and the bipartisan group of senators did not support the issues outlined in his American Families Plan, which calls for an additional $1.8 trillion federal spending on education, childcare and other priorities. The Families Plan is the second part of the President's proposal to revitalize the nation and ensure a more equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll see what happens in the reconciliation bill, the budget process, and if we can get some compromise there -- and if we can't, see if I can attract all the Democrats to a position that is there, but we're going to move on a dual track," Biden said.

The President thanked each senator in the bipartisan group, which included Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Warner of Virginia, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana and Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Portman told reporters after the meeting: "I appreciate the fact that the President came out today to express what we all believe, which is we didn't get everything we wanted, but we came up with a good compromise that's going to help the American people."